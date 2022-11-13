Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 794,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AYRWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 410,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,959. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

