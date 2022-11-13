Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

