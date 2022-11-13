Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,598,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 433,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.