Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

