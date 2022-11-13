Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $400.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

