Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.
Avid Technology Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.
Institutional Trading of Avid Technology
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Technology (AVID)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.