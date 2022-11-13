Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

