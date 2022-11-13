Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $249.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

