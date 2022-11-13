Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

