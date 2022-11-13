AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 108,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

