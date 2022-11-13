AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.
Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.
AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
