AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.7% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after buying an additional 3,790,800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,313,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.