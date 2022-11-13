Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATO opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.