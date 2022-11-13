Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys Stock Performance

Athersys stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,887,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 32.1% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 347,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

