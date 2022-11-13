ATB Capital Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TA. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.50.
TransAlta Stock Down 0.4 %
TA opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Stories
