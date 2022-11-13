Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in October

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

ALPMY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

