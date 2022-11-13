Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Raised to GBX 1,600 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,575 ($18.13) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,907.14 ($21.96).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,556 ($17.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,347.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,527.07. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($25.11). The firm has a market cap of £12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 29.90 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

