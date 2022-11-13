Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 22,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €17.00 ($17.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

