Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTF traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

