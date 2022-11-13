Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASHTF traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.
About Ashtead Group
