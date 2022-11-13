ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.96 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009282 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00039765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246759 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05994962 USD and is down -16.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,843,313.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

