Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

NYSE:STT opened at $80.99 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

