Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

