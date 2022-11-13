Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 280.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.4 %

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $143.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $289.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

