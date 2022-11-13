Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $438.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.60. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

