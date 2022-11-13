Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 686.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

