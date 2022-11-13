Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 22,768 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

