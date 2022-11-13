Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATMS stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Artemis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

About Artemis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a beauty company, develops and distributes skincare products in Israel. The company offers face serum with manuka honey and bee venom, face serum with enhanced vitamin C, day cream, night nourishing cream with manuka honey and nee venom, eye cream with manuka honey and bee venom, and face cleanser gel.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.