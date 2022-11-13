Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance
ATMS stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Artemis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
About Artemis Therapeutics
