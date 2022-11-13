Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

ARTE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 156,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,735. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

