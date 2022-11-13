Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.95 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.70. 555,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

