Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arkema from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arkema from €91.00 ($91.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Arkema from €131.00 ($131.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

