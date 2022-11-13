Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in October

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,012,800 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the October 15th total of 430,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.5 days.

Aritzia Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $41.09. 2,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

