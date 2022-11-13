Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARISGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $999.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,754.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

