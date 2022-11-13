Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of ARIS stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $999.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,754.00.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
