Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Hits $9.27 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.27 million and $414,970.38 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

