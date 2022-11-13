Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.95. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11,717 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$87.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.