Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.17 billion.
Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. 2,063,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $179.40. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.
