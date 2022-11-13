Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.39 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 201,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 44,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $97,774.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 894,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.