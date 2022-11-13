Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,468.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 203,490 shares of company stock valued at $446,504. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Stock Up 11.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Blockchain by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLD opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Applied Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

