Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

