Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,923 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of AON worth $340,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in AON by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 64,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Price Performance

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

