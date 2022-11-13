Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 739,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,696. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

