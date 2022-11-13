Analyzing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57% Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.76% 3.81%

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 195.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.02 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -20.93 Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.59 $83.63 million $0.84 16.63

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

