Analyzing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centrus Energy and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Materials 0 4 5 0 2.56

Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $32.06, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Summit Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -144.47% 32.60% Summit Materials 11.65% 7.48% 3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Summit Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.92 $175.00 million $8.03 4.91 Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.50 $154.28 million $2.41 12.67

Centrus Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Materials. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Summit Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.