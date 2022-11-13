Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$43.20

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.20.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.87.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

