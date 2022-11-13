Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT at $88.50

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research note on Thursday.

ITV Trading Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $9.26 on Friday. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

ITV Cuts Dividend

About ITV

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

