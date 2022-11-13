Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $4,198.75

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,198.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

DEO stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $178.31. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

