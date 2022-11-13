Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Anaergia Stock Down 22.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $4.07 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

