Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00017278 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $44.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

