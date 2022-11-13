Amp Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Amp has a total market cap of $134.98 million and $3.32 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amp

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

