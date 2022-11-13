AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 180,898 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,160. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

