AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

