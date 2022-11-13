AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

